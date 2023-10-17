Congress forms assessment teams for LS seats in Gujarat ahead of 2024 polls

Ahmedabad, Oct 17 (PTI) Ahead of the 2024 elections, the Congress has formed teams of leaders to assess its strength and rebuild the organisation across 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat, a party functionary said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

In the 2019 general elections, the Congress was whitewashed with BJP winning all 26 seats in the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The opposition party won only 17 seats out of 182 in the 2022 assembly elections which saw BJP retaining its bastion with a historic mandate.

Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi said teams comprising senior as well as young leaders have been allocated the responsibility of a set of Lok Sabha seats.

"They are tasked with holding meetings with local leaders in Lok Sabha constituencies to get a sense of the existing political and social dynamics and the party's position as part of poll preparations," he said.

Advertisment

State party president Shaktisinh Gohil will look after the seats of Bharuch and Chhota Udepur, both having a significant tribal population, while the Congress legislative party leader Amit Chavda will oversee Kheda, Bhavnagar and Surendranagar constituencies.

Former state Congress presidents Bharatsinh Solanki, Arjun Modhwadia, Siddharth Patel, and Jagdish Thakor, and ex-legislative party leaders Paresh Dhanani and Sukhram Rathwa have also been allocated the responsibility of different seats.

"The experienced leaders have been teamed up with the party's working presidents. The report prepared by them will be taken up for discussion in meetings with the party's general secretary-in-charge of Gujarat Mukul Wasnik to chalk out the party's future course of action for the elections," Doshi said.

These teams will meet local leaders in the respective Lok Sabha seats assigned to them, including former candidates of Congress in LS and assembly polls, contestants and winners of local body polls.

"They will discuss various aspects of the given Lok Sabha seat, including the social dynamics, geographical location, the situation on the ground, and opinion and suggestions of local leaders regarding the party's past performance, and how it can be improved among other factors," Doshi added. PTI KA NSK