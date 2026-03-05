Congress forms committees for upcoming Gujarat local body polls

Ahmedabad, Mar 5 (PTI) The Congress constituted several committees in Gujarat on Thursday to prepare the party for the upcoming local body elections in the state, party leaders said.

In a release, the All India Congress Committee said the committees have been approved by the party president and will take effect immediately.

The party has formed separate panels to oversee strategy, campaign management, election operations, manifesto preparation, media outreach and publicity for the polls.

Former Gujarat Congress chief Bharatsinh Solanki has been appointed chairman of the Strategy Committee, with Lalji Desai as vice chairman and Hemang Vasavada as convenor.

The Campaign Committee will be headed by Rajya Sabha MP and former state unit president Shaktisinh Gohil. Former Leader of Opposition in the Gujarat Assembly Paresh Dhanani has been named vice chairman, while lone Congress Lok Sabha MP from Gujarat Geniben Thakor will serve as its convenor.

To oversee election-related operations, the party has set up an Election Management Committee under the chairmanship of senior party leader Siddharth Patel. MLA and Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani will be its vice chairman, while Bimalbhai Shah will act as the convenor.

The Programme Implementation Committee will be led by former MP and former Gujarat Congress president Jagdish Thakor as chairman. Indravijaysinh Gohil has been appointed vice chairman and Himmatsinh Patel will function as the convenor of the panel.

For drafting the party's poll promises, the Congress constituted a Manifesto Committee headed by senior MLA Shailesh Parmar as chairman.

Rutvik Makwana has been named vice chairman and Manish Doshi will serve as its convenor.

The party also set up a Media Committee to coordinate its communication strategy.

Former Rajya Sabha MP Dr Amee Yajnik will head the panel as chairman, while ex-MLA Lalitbhai Kagathara has been appointed vice chairman and Gyassuddin Shaikh, also a former legislator, as convenor.

In addition, a Publicity Committee has been constituted with Kadirbhai Pirzada as chairman. MLA Anant Patel will serve as vice chairman and party leader Chetan Raval as convenor. PTI PJT PD NP