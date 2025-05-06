Congress forms fact-finding team to probe death of Nepali students in KIIT

Bhubaneswar, May 6 (PTI) The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) has formed a fact-finding team to probe into the death of two Nepali female students at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) here in the last three months.

The body of Prisa Sah, an 18-year-old B.Tech computer science student from Nepal was recovered from her hostel room at KIIT on May 1 evening, while Prakriti Lamsal, another Nepalese student of the same institute, died by suicide on February 16.

In a press note, the OPCC said the death of two Nepali female students at KIIT has created outrage across the nation and outside India. To probe the two incidents, a fact-finding team led by former minister Panchanan Kanungo has been formed by the OPCC. Congress leaders including Shakuntala Laguri, Sasmita Behera, Amita Biswal, Amrita Das, Udit Narayan Pradhan and Lipika Patra are the other members of the panel.

The committee will visit the institute and hold discussion with concerned stakeholders and submit its report to OPCC president Bhakta Charan Das.