Congress forms key panels to strengthen organisation ahead of Mumbai civic polls

Mumbai, Nov 5 (PTI) Facing a crucial test of relevance amid evolving dynamics of Maharashtra politics, the Congress is trying to expand its organisational network and reconnect with urban voters ahead of Mumbai civic body polls, but factionalism remains a major challenge, according to political analysts.

The party has constituted several committees to strengthen and streamline poll strategy for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, a release stated.

Former minister Suresh Shetty has been appointed as the head of the manifesto committee, while party spokesperson Sureshchandra Rajhans will lead the war room.

MLA Amin Patel has been named chief of the election campaign committee, senior leader Manhas Singh will head the election management committee, and B.K. Tiwari will chair the disciplinary committee, the party said.

Mumbai Congress president and MP Varsha Gaikwad expressed confidence that the teams would work collectively to ensure a strong Congress performance in the upcoming elections.

Party sources said the panels have been tasked with framing the poll manifesto, coordinating campaign outreach, and ensuring discipline and communication within the organisation in the run-up to the high-stakes civic contest.

Mumbai Congress is facing a crucial test of relevance and unity as the city heads toward the much-delayed BMC elections, with the party struggling to revive its organisational strength and reclaim lost urban ground amid factional tussles and shifting alliances.

Once a dominant force in the metropolis, the Mumbai Congress has seen its influence shrink over the past decade. In the 2017 BMC elections, the party won only 30 seats in the 227-member civic body.

The party's stock has been down since 2014, with its numbers in the Maharashtra assembly and elected MPs from the state dwindling steadily. In the 2024 assembly polls, the party won only 16 out of 101 seats it had contested.

According to political analysts, the Congress's path to resurgence is difficult as its Mumbai unit remains divided between groups loyal to former city presidents and senior leaders.

One of the major challenges for the party is to reconnect with urban voters and counter the perception of the party being overshadowed by its allies- Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP), they said.

Insiders say the Mumbai Congress is banking on issues of civic mismanagement, housing, inflation, and unemployment to strike a chord with middle-class and slum voters, which constitute its traditional support base.

The party is planning to highlight corruption in civic contracts and the ruling alliance's "failure" to address Mumbai's core issues, such as traffic, flooding, and deteriorating infrastructure, party leaders said.

A key concern for the Congress is seat-sharing within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). With the Shiv Sena (UBT) aiming to retain its dominance and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP seeking a larger urban footprint, Congress negotiators are pushing for what they describe as a "fair share" of wards.

A section of Congress leaders has also expressed reservations about joining hands with Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, given its aggressive anti-North Indian politics.

The Congress has tasked its local units to make decisions regarding alliances in Mumbai and elsewhere in Maharashtra.

"Congress has a legacy and a loyal base in pockets, but it needs a strong, united message to convert nostalgia into votes," a political analyst said.

The state Congress committee has entrusted senior vice president Mohan Joshi with the responsibility to oversee the party's preparedness and coordination across all municipal corporation limits in Maharashtra, excluding Mumbai, ahead of the forthcoming civic elections.

Joshi has been tasked with strengthening the Congress organisation in the 28 urban municipal regions and coordinating with district presidents and local leaders to ensure effective implementation of party programmes and election strategies, according to the release.

The first phase of elections to local bodies, including municipal councils and nagar panchayats, will be held on December 2.

Polling for zilla parishads and municipal corporations is scheduled later. The elections are to be completed before January 31, 2026, as per the Supreme Court directive. PTI MR NSK