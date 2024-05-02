Congress founded on Hinduism and its tenet of truth, says Priyanka; slams BJP

Morena (MP), May 2 (PTI) Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday said her party was founded on the tenets of Hinduism, the cornerstone of which was truth.

Addressing a Lok Sabha poll rally in Morena in Madhya Pradesh, she said the ruling dispensation was using religion to garner votes.

"Our tradition is of mahatmas (saints). Our (Congress') political foundation was laid by Mahatma Gandhi, who fought the British. Congress is based on what the Hindu religion teaches. Mahatma Gandhi taught us to walk on the path of truth," she said.

India attained Independence due to this truth and the religion of the party that is in power must be service to the nation and its people, she asserted.

"This is our tradition. But in the last 10 years you have garnered votes in the name of religion to stay in power," she said in a swipe at the BJP.

Asserting that every citizen was religious, the Congress leader said her grandmother Indira Gandhi taught her how to do puja, adding that she went to the temple with her father late Rajiv Gandhi.

"My mother (Sonia Gandhi) learnt these traditions from the country. She taught me what Hindu religion is. Hindu religion is the truth. The country's motto is Satyamev Jayate (truth alone triumphs). We know it by heart," she asserted.

Gandhi said the ruling dispensation was "playing with" citizens.

"The prime minister says the Congress is going to steal your mangalsutras (a reference to the BJP's allegation of Congress wanting to redistribute wealth). This is unbelievable. The Congress was in power for 55 years. Did it steal your gold or mangalsutras," she asked the gathering.

"Indiraji gave her gold to this country. My mother sacrificed her mangalsutra for the country. The Congress won't snatch anything from you. Indiraji gave pattas (land lease) to the poor. Now the land of the poor is being given to billionaire businessmen," the Congress leader claimed.

Gandhi said she had visited Korba (in neighbouring BJP-ruled Chhattisgarh) where land of the poor had been handed over for coal mining. PTI LAL BNM