Congress fulfilling its poll promises in phased manner: Himachal Pradesh minister

Shimla, Oct 26 (PTI) The Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led Congress government is fulfilling its pre-poll guarantees in a phased manner, Himachal Pradesh minister Jagat Singh Negi said on Thursday, days after the BJP accused the ruling party of not delivering on its promises.

Advertisment

The horticulture minister also hit out at the BJP-led central government, saying it is yet to fulfil its promises, including providing 2 crore jobs every year.

Himachal Pradesh BJP president Rajeev Bindal on Tuesday lashed out at the Sukhu government for constantly blaming his party for his government's failures and demanded that it bring out a white paper on the work done during its 10-month tenure so far.

Former chief minister and Leader of Opposition in Himachal Pradesh Assembly Jai Ram Thakur has also been targeting Sukhu for not fulfilling the pre-poll promises.

Advertisment

Speaking to reporters here, Negi said the Congress is fulfilling its guarantees in a phased manner.

The Congress' biggest guarantee was restoring the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) and the party fulfilled it after coming to power, he said.

The minister said the Himachal Pradesh government has started the process of providing Rs 1,500 to women in the state.

In his remarks on Tuesday, Bindal said that in the run-up to the assembly polls last year, the Congress had promised to give Rs 1,500 per month to all women in the state in the 18-60 age group under the 'Har Ghar Lakshmi, Nari Samman Nidhi' scheme. Around 22 lakh women in the state are waiting for the money, the BJP leader said.

Targeting the BJP, Negi said ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, it had promised to provide 2 crore jobs, deposit Rs 15 lakh in people's bank accounts and double the income of the country's farmers by 2022 but none of these has been fulfilled so far. PTI COR BPL DIV DIV