Congress fully supports government's steps aimed at safeguarding country: Mir

Jammu: Congress general secretary Gulam Ahmed Mir on Monday strongly condemned the Pahalgam terror attack, denouncing it as inhumane and barbaric, and said the party supports the government's initiatives aimed at safeguarding the country and restoring peace and normalcy.

Mir, the leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) in Jammu and Kashmir, highlighted the countrywide protests against the terror strike, emphasising that India is united in its response to this dastardly attack.

Twenty-six people, mostly tourists, were killed and several injured when terrorists opened fire at a meadow near the popular tourist town of Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on April 22.

Speaking on a resolution passed in the Assembly to condemn the terror strike, Mir emphasised the Congress's unwavering support to the government's efforts to restore peace and ensure safety.

"The Congress fully supports the government's initiatives aimed at safeguarding the country and restoring peace and normalcy. We have passed a resolution reaffirming our full backing for any necessary security measures," he said.

The resolution, moved by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, was unanimously passed by a voice vote, cutting across party lines.

The Assembly observed a two-minute silence to pay homage to those killed in the terror attack on tourists at the Baisaran meadow, near Pahalgam.

Mir stressed the importance of national unity, urging every community to come together and reject the terrorists' divisive agenda. "We must unite to thwart the terrorists' designs to divide our country," he said.

The Congress leader called on the government to take decisive action to prevent further attacks and ensure the safety of people.

"We strongly condemn this attack. It is an inhumane and barbaric act that cannot be tolerated. From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, the entire nation is protesting against this dastardly act," he said.

Jammu and Kashmir Congress president Tariq Hameed Karra echoed party leader Rahul Gandhi's words on the Pahalgam attack, emphasising national unity and an unwavering support for the Centre in safeguarding the country's sovereignty.

Quoting Gandhi, Karra said, "The Indian National Congress stands united with the government of India at this critical juncture. In matters concerning national interest and sovereignty, we extend our full support to all necessary and appropriate actions. The defence of India's integrity must remain paramount." He called for collective action and solidarity in response to the Pahalgam attack.

Karra had previously condemned the terror strike, calling it an "attack on humanity" and requesting both India and Pakistan to maintain calm and resolve issues diplomatically.

At an all-party meeting convened by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on April 24, Karra had reiterated the need for unity. "This is a moment of grief, not of politics. The country needs unity, not divisions," he had said.