Congress functionary found dead in TN, police launch probe

Tirunelveli (Tamil Nadu), May 4 (PTI) A district Congress leader was found dead here on Saturday, police said.

The half burnt body of KPK Jayakumar Dhanasingh was found at his farm, police said. The incident comes in the wake of the victim claiming threat to his life recently.

Dhanasingh was the head of Congress' Tirunelveli (East) unit.

Police said three special teams have been formed to crack the case.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) chief K Selvaperunthagai condoled the death of his party colleague and recalled his contributions to the party. PTI CORR SA SA SS