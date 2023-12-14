Congress' Gaddam Prasad Kumar elected Telangana Speaker

Hyderabad: Ruling Congress legislator Gaddam Prasad Kumar was elected unanimously as Speaker of the Telangana Assembly, pro-tem Speaker Akbaruddin Owaisi announced on Thursday.

Kumar had earlier filed nomination for the post.

"...Shri Gaddam Prasad Kumar (is) elected unanimously to the office of the Speaker," Owaisi declared, congratulating the former.

After the pro tem Speaker’s announcement, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and his deputy Bhatti Vikramarka and BRS MLA KT Rama Rao conducted him to the Speaker's chair.

All the members in the house went to the chair and congratulated the new Speaker.

Revanth Reddy, speaking after Kumar assumed charge, thanked all the parties for supporting his candidature.

Except BJP, all other parties in the Assembly---BRS, AIMIM and CPI, supported Prasad Kumar’s candidature.

Revanth Reddy, his cabinet colleagues, BRS Working President Rama Rao, AIMIM MLAs and lone CPI MLA Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao were present when Prasad Kumar’s nomination was submitted to the legislature secretary.

The legislature secretary had earlier informed that nominations would be accepted between 10.30 AM to 5 PM on Wednesday, while the election would take place on Thursday.

Prasad Kumar, MLA from Vikarabad (SC), had served as a minister during the Congress regime in undivided Andhra Pradesh.

Meanwhile, Owaisi administered the oath of office to some of the newly-elected MLAs including Ministers Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and N Uttam Kumar Reddy and BRS' Rama Rao today.

BJP MLAs, however, stayed away from the House, alleging Owaisi was appointed in violation of rules.

The Congress won 64 seats in the recently concluded assembly elections and its pre-poll ally CPI got 1 seat. BRS bagged 39 seats while its "friendly party" AIMIM was victorious in seven seats. The BJP secured eight seats.