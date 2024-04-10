Congress gave identity to Himanta, so he always thinks about it: Jairam Ramesh

Jorhat, Apr 10 (PTI) Congress gave identity to Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and that is why he thinks about it "all the time", the party's general secretary Jairam Ramesh claimed on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference here, he said that with the "opportunist" leaders joining the BJP, the Congress is reinventing itself in a newer and stronger way.

"This CM (Sarma) is known for the Congress, which gave him an identity. He was a minister for 15 years during Tarun Gogoi's tenure as CM. Later, he betrayed Congress and joined the BJP. I have never seen a betrayer like him," Ramesh said.

It was because of Gogoi that Sarma rose to fame, otherwise, he would have lost into oblivion, he added.

Talking about the poll prospects of the opposition alliance, Ramesh said, "The INDIA bloc will get a clear majority of over 272 seats. I have no doubt about it." He claimed that an undercurrent against the ruling BJP-led NDA is there among all segments of the society. PTI TR TR SOM