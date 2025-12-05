Congress gave reservation to Muslims, denied to others: BJP MP

New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) A BJP member in the Lok Sabha on Friday accused successive Congress governments at the Centre and states of denying reservation to economically weaker sections, SCs, STs and OBCs, and at the same time giving it to Muslims and demanded a committee to look into the issue.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, Nishikant Dubey said extending reservation on religious lines is against provisions of the Constitution, but still successive Congress governments at the Centre and in states have attempted to do it.

He pointed out that the Supreme Court had to intervene in the matter on at least one occasion.

Amid protests from Congress MPs, the Chair assured that certain remarks of Dubey will not be taken on record and only factual points raised by him will be considered.

Dubey demanded the setting up of a committee to look into the decisions taken by those governments and cancel such reservations. PTI NAB NAB AMJ AMJ