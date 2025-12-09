Congress, GFP declare alliance for upcoming ZP polls

Panaji, Dec 9 (PTI) The Congress and the Goa Forward Party (GFP) on Tuesday announced their alliance for the upcoming Zilla Panchayat (ZP) elections in Goa.

Goa Congress chief Amit Patkar and GFP president Vijai Sardesai made the announcement in a press conference.

They said the two parties renewed their partnership, which was in place before the 2022 Goa assembly elections.

Elections to all 50 seats of zilla panchayats will be held on December 20.

Patkar said that his party will contest 36 out of the 50 seats -- 19 in North Goa and 17 in South Goa, while the GFP will fight from nine constituencies.

The alliance will also support independent candidates in some of the ZP constituencies, he said.

Sardesai said that there will be friendly fights in some of the constituencies.

He said the friendly fights had to be held in some constituencies as the local leaders could not convince their cadres.

"There is nothing wrong in having a friendly fight. You have seen it happening in Bihar elections," he said. PTI RPS NP