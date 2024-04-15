Congress' 'Ghoshna Patra' is visionless: Rajasthan CM Sharma

Jaipur, Apr 15 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Monday said the BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' is a vision document whereas the Congress' 'Ghoshna Patra' is visionless.

He said the Congress does not open its 'Ghoshna Patra after formation of the government and its claims in the manifesto seems like fantasies.

"Congress has its 'Ghoshna Patra' whereas the BJP has 'Sankalp Patra'. Congress does not open its manifesto after formation of the government. You might remember that during UPA rule the condition of people had turned from bad to worse.," Sharma told reporters at a press conference here.

"On one side the BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' is full of vision whereas the Congress' 'Ghoshna Patra' is visionless," he added.

He said that Congress had given 'Gareebi Hatao' slogan during its 55 years of rule but did not eliminate poverty.

"In a similar manner, the claims made by them in the 'Ghoshna Patra' seems to be fantasies," he said.

The chief minister said the BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' has been prepared after collecting expectations of crores of people. He said the BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' is a guarantee to fulfill all promises.

Sharma said it is an election of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guarantees.

Till now, the political parties only made announcements and never fulfilled them but Prime Minister Modi has has fulfilled the promises made in 2014 and 2019, he added.

"We have a proof of 10 years of golden tenure and leadership of PM Modi ji whereas the 'Ghamandiya Gathbandhan' has no intention, no leader and no policy," he said.

The chief minister said the Centre has worked considering service, good governance and poor welfare as its aim in the last 10 years.

India was 11th largest economy in 2014 and it is the fifth largest economy today and it will turn out to be the third largest economy in the third term of PM Modi, he added.

"Modi ji's guarantee is like 24 carat gold guarantee," he said.

Sharma said the BJP government has fulfilled all promises, including abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir or building the Ram Temple in Ayodhya or upliftment of poor from below poverty line.

He said the BJP government has now promised to implement the Uniform Civil Code, One Nation - One Election and action on corruption in its 2024 Lok Sabha polls manifesto.

Sharma also said the BJP government in Rajasthan has fulfilled 40-45 percent of its promises made before the assembly elections. PTI AG AS AS