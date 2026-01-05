Congress goes into election mode for 2026 Kerala polls, eyes UDF expansion

Wayanad (Kerala), Jan 5 (PTI) The Congress party has moved into full election mode for the 2026 Kerala Assembly polls, setting a target of winning more than 100 seats for the party-led UDF by expanding its base.

The decision and strategy were discussed during the two-day KPCC Leadership Summit 2026, which concluded at Sultan Bathery in this hill district, party sources said on Monday.

Speaking to PTI, a senior party leader who attended the meeting said the 100-seat target was set as confidence has increased after the local body election results, which they believe showed that the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF can be defeated.

He said the expansion of the UDF ahead of the polls is on the cards, with talks ongoing with various groups and the alliance hoping to bring in new partners.

The possibility of outreach to parties currently aligned with the LDF, including Kerala Congress (M), is also on the cards.

According to him, discussions with Kerala Congress (M) are continuing on a positive note, though the party led by Jose K Mani MP has not confirmed the talks.

The leader said the leadership meeting viewed that the local body performance was not accidental but the result of sustained organisational work and social outreach.

The summit discussed key political, religious and social issues, including the Sabarimala gold loss matter and concerns of people living in coastal and hilly regions.

Leaders said the party would present an alternative development plan for Kerala, focusing on economic revival and people-centric policies.

Early selection of candidates was also discussed, with leaders noting that there is still time for finalising candidates. Winnability will be the main criterion, and seat-sharing adjustments will be made in consultation with UDF partners.

The meeting also reviewed social outreach efforts.

Leaders said sections of the Christian community, especially in the non-Catholic belt from Kollam to Kottayam, and the party's traditional Catholic vote base is moving closer to the Congress-led UDF.

It was also noted that several Sunni Muslim groups that earlier supported the Left Front have started engaging with the Congress-led alliance.

According to party leaders, there is growing dissatisfaction among sections of the Hindu community with the Left government.

They claimed that the UDF could capitalise on the protests it led over the alleged loss of gold at the Sabarimala temple. They said the BJP remained inactive during the protests, fearing that the Congress-led alliance would gain political advantage.

Congress leaders claimed this was reflected in the local body election results.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, V D Satheesan, said the Congress and the UDF will place before the people a clear vision on how Kerala can be revived from the present situation.

He said the UDF is confident of returning to power and creating a "surprise" in the next Assembly polls.

He said the party's focus is not just on criticising the Left Democratic Front (LDF), but on identifying areas where the Left government has failed and presenting clear alternatives to the people.

The Leadership Summit concluded with a call for aggressive grassroots-level work in the coming months as the party prepares for the 2026 Assembly elections.

Speaking to the media after the summit, KPCC chief Sunny Joseph said that the Congress will lead strong and sustained protest movements on various issues, including the alleged Sabarimala gold theft and the proposed amendments to the employment guarantee scheme.

He said the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, introduced during the UPA government, is being weakened by the present regime through legal changes, including the removal of the Father of the Nation's name, and announced a KPCC-led day-and-night protest in front of the Accountant General’s office in Thiruvananthapuram on the 13th and 14th as part of nationwide agitations.

Joseph said a "Mahapanchayat" will be held on January 19 with the participation of those who won and those who contested in the local body elections. Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, will inaugurate the event.

A UDF yatra led by Gandhi, aimed at creating a new Kerala and gaining public support, will begin on February 6. He said that as the yatra progresses, procedures related to candidate selection will also take place.

The KPCC chief said the party has earned the trust of the people and will move forward with committed action to uphold that trust by responsibly fulfilling the duties entrusted to it.