Congress Golaghat district president expelled from party

Guwahati, Feb 17 (PTI) Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Bora on Saturday suspended the party's Golaghat district president Dadu Taye for alleged anti-party activities.

Taye was seen felicitating Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma with a traditional shawl on Thursday and after a picture of it went viral, he was served with a show-cause notice.

The district president was expelled from the party after he failed to give a satisfactory reply, according to an order by the state Congress president.

Taye claimed that he had gone to meet the chief minister for a personal reason.

Sarma was on a visit to Jorhat district on February 14 and had stayed in a village there for the night as part of the 'Gaon Chalo' (Visiting villages) programme.

His expulsion comes close on the heels of two Congress MLAs, Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha and Basanta Das, extending ''unconditional support'' to the BJP government in the state without leaving the grand old party.

Purkayastha was the working president of the party, while Das was a minister in the Tarun Gogoi-led Congress government.