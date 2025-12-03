Congress got over Rs 517 crore as contributions in 2024-25

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) The principal opposition Congress received over Rs 517 crore as contributions in the financial year 2024-25, including Rs 313 crore from various electoral trusts.

According to its contribution report for 2024-25, put in the public domain by the Election Commission, corporate houses such as ITC Limited, Hindustan Zinc Limited, and Century Plywoods (India) Limited were among the contributors.

Former Union minister and senior party leader P Chidambram gave Rs 3 crore to the Congress.

The electoral trusts that contributed to the party's funds included New Democratic Electoral Trust and Progressive Electoral Trust.

Separately, the ruling BJP received Rs 959 crore from electoral trusts in 2024-25.

According to reports filed by various electoral trusts for 2024-25 with the poll authority, Trinamool Congress, a state-recognised party that rules West Bengal, received Rs 184.5 crore in 2024-25. This includes Rs 153.5 crore from electoral trusts. PTI NAB AMJ AMJ