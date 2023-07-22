Congress government in Chhattisgarh survives BJP's no-trust motion

Raipur: The Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government in Chhattisgarh on Saturday survived a no-trust motion moved by the Bharatiya Janata Party on the last day of the Monsoon session of the state assembly.

The no-confidence motion was defeated by voice vote in the state assembly shortly after 1 am.

The debate, which began shortly after noon on Friday, saw the BJP presenting a 109-point "chargesheet" against the Baghel government and accusing it of corruption and failure to fulfil poll promises.

The ruling party rejected the charges and said the BJP had failed to come up with concrete issues during the session, the last before assembly polls are held in the state later this year.

The BJP had moved the no-confidence motion against the government on Wednesday and discussion on it was fixed for Friday.