Congress government in Himachal is working with a merrymaking mindset: Nadda

Shimla, Dec 13 (PTI) The Congress government in Himachal Pradesh is working with a carefree mindset, alleged BJP national president J P Nadda and stressed that "double engine government is the only way to ensure development of the state".

Addressing an event here, Nadda accused the state government of corruption and of misusing funds given by the Centre under various heads, including the construction of houses, road repair and smart cities.

He said the Congress government's mindset is "Khao Piyo Mauj karo, aage kisne dekha hai" (indulge in merrymaking; who has seen the future), and termed it as an "ad hoc government" with the chief secretary and the director general of police working on additional charge.

"Victory of the NDA in recent Bihar Assembly polls has sent a clear message that people who want to run the country with the help of the intruders would not be accepted", said Nadda and asserted that the BJP would form government in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu.

Taking a dig at the Congress, he said that earlier the government used to come to power with the support of all but used to be limited to a particular caste, segment, religion but "11 years back Prime Minister Narendra Modi changed the political scenario of the country by becoming the 'Pradhan Sevak' of the nation and moved from Rajpath to Kartavya Path". PTI BPL APL APL