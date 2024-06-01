Congress govt aims to make Telangana $3 trillion economy in next 10 yrs, says Minister Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad, June 1 (PTI) The ruling Congress government aims to make Telangana a USD 3 trillion economy in the next 10 years, Minister for IT and Industries D Sridhar Babu said on Saturday.

He also alleged that the aspirations of Telangana people at large have not been fulfilled during the last ten years and that the Congress government will focus on the aspects of employment, sustainable development and economic growth.

"We want to make many districts in Telangana growth engines. We ourselves want to become a USD 3 trillion economy in the times to come. The aim is to make Telangana a USD 3 trillion economy in the next 10 years".

He said the state government approach would be not only the capital Hyderabad, but every district would become a growth engine of the state.

Telangana will be completing 10 years of formation on June 2 and the state government has proposed to celebrate the occasion on a grand scale. PTI GDK KH