Congress govt deprived people of tap water in every household scheme: Rajasthan CM

Jaipur, Jun 13 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Thursday accused the previous Congress government in the state of depriving the people of tap water in every household scheme under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Addressing a public gathering after unveiling Colonel Kirori Singh Bainsala's statue in Mundia village of Todabhim in Karauli district, the chief minister said the state government is committed to empowering the farmers.

He also said the state government is committed to realising the vision of a prosperous and happy farmer.

"The central and state governments are providing financial support to the farmers through various welfare schemes and policy decisions," he said.

Sharma, while targeting the previous Congress government, accused it of depriving the people of the state from 'Har Ghar Jal' (tap water in every household) scheme in the rural areas under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

"This scheme fell prey to corruption in the state," he said.

He alleged that the former Congress government had only made tempting promises and had no concern for the poor.

Sharma said the state government will consider opening an educational institution in Bainsala's name keeping in view the needs of the local area.

The chief minister said Bainsala, who was a prominent Gurjar leader, devoted his entire life in the service of the country and society, and youths should take inspiration from his life to serve the country and join the Army by considering the nation first.

Sharma said Bainsala, while being in the Indian Army for about three decades, also participated in the wars against China and Pakistan.

The chief minister said after retirement from the Army, Bainsala made people aware against inequality, illiteracy and backwardness in the society.

"He made a significant contribution in promoting girl education, child marriage and wasteful expenditure in marriages, and eliminating evils like the dowry system," Sharma said about Bainsala, who had spearheaded the Gurjar reservation agitations in the state in the past.

Rajasthan Minister of State for Home Jawahar Singh Bedham, Devnarayan Board chairman Omprakash Bhadana, MLA Darshan Singh Gurjar, former MP Ranjita Koli, Kirori Bainsla's son Vijay Bainsla and others were present in the programme.