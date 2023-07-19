Congress govt handed 'jhunjhuna' to contractual employees: Chhattisgarh BJP on salary hike

Raipur, Jul 19 (PTI) Opposition BJP on Wednesday pooh-poohed the salary hike for contractual employees announced by the Congress government in Chhattisgarh by terming it as the handing of 'jhunjhuna' (rattle toy).

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel announced in the assembly that salaries of some 37,000 contractual employees was being hiked by 27 percent.

The Dearness Allowance (DA) for state employees was also hiked by 4 percent, taking it to 42 per cent.

Reacting to the decision, BJP leader and former chief minister Raman Singh said the Baghel government indulged in scams and exploited people for the last four and a half years, and now when elections were around, it was taking such decisions.

“The Congress has abandoned the contractual and daily wage employees by not fulfilling its promise to regularise their service. The government handed 'jhunjhuna' to them by hiking their salary. When will their regularization happen?” Singh asked in a statement.

The government hiked the DA of regular government employees but when they will get the arrears, he further asked. PTI TKP KRK