Congress govt implemented welfare schemes keeping in mind every section, says CM Gehlot

Jaipur, Nov 11 (PTI) The Congress government in Rajasthan implemented public welfare schemes keeping in mind every section of society during its five-year tenure, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Saturday.

Addressing an election rally for the Congress' candidate in Jodhpur's Bhopalgarh, Gehlot also expressed confidence that the public will return the party to power in the state.

According to a statement, Gehlot said the Congress government implemented public welfare schemes for five years, keeping in mind every class and family of Rajasthan.

He said, "This is our biggest collective achievement. Now we will strengthen these further by forming a Congress government in Rajasthan again in December." There has been no shortage of any kind in the all-round development of the state, including in Jodhpur. Every household has been benefited through schemes based on the opinion and advice of the common people, Gehlot added.

Voting for the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly will be held on November 25. The votes will be counted on December 3.

Gehlot later addressed a public meeting in Lohawat where he said, "The seven guarantees of the Congress are the promises of Congress. All these guarantees will reach every family in the state when the (Congress) government is formed." Gehlot has announced seven guarantees -- an annual honorarium of Rs 10,000 to women heads of families, cooking gas cylinders at Rs 500 to 1.05 crore families, purchase of dung from cattle rearers at Rs 2 per kilogramme, law for old pension scheme for government employees, laptop or tablet to students taking admission in state-run colleges, insurance cover up to Rs 15 lakh per family to compensate for losses due to natural calamities, and school education in English medium -- if the Congress retains power in Rajasthan. PTI AG SZM