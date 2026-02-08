Congress govt in Himachal pushed state into financial emergency: Jai Ram Thakur

Shimla, Feb 8 (PTI) The Congress-led government in Himachal Pradesh has pushed the hill state into a financial emergency, Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur said on Sunday.

The BJP leader, who was on a visit to Kangra, held various meetings in the district where party workers expressed concern over the political and financial conditions of the state.

He said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's slogan of 'Vyavasta Parivartan' is a hollow model and his urge to shutting down and changing everything has put the state in a pity situation.

"Just last week, he (Sukhu) was claiming to make Himachal Pradesh the most prosperous state of the country, and now he is saying that the state's financial condition is weak," Thakur said.

Accusing the state government of making anti-people and anti-employees policies, the former chief minister said that there is widespread dissatisfaction among government employees due to the decisions of the state government.

"The state government is preparing to place the burden of its failures on the people of the state. On one hand, he was draining the state's exchequer by giving away cabinet ranks to his close aides, while on the other hand, the government is now planning to impose heavy taxes on the people to recover losses," Thakur charged.

He further said that Sukhu is trying to shift the blame of his own administrative failures on the Union Budget for FY 2026-27, and advised the CM to focus on preparing the state's budget instead of blaming the centre.