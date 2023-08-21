Congress govt in Karnataka acted under DMK pressure to release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu: BJP

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) The BJP on Monday accused the Congress of acting under the pressure of its ally DMK as it slammed the Karnataka government for releasing 10 TMC water from Cauvery river to Tamil Nadu.

Addressing a press conference, Union minister Rajiv Chandrasekhar said large parts of Karnataka have been hit by drought and the Congress government's decision to release the water without consultation with other parties will lead to farmers' woes.

Over 50 farmers have ended their lives by suicide and the farming has been hit by power shedding as well, the Karnataka MP claimed.

The Congress government in Karnataka is characterised by misgovernance, lack of development and corruption, he charged.

Chandrasekhar also slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his claim that China has encroached on Indian territory in Ladakh. He is an "icon of hypocrisy," the BJP leader said.

If there is a government in the history of India which has taken unwavering tough decision on the issue of national security and integrity, it is the one led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said.

It is Gandhi and the Congress which have appeased forces inimical to India, he alleged, citing the reported MoU between the Congress and the Communist Party of China when the UPA was in power. PTI KR DV DV