Congress govt in Karnataka acting worse than any dictator: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi

New Delhi, May 26 (PTI) The BJP on Monday accused the Congress of silencing the voice of the people in Karnataka, with Union minister Pralhad Joshi saying the state government is acting “worse than any dictator”.

The BJP leader's reaction came after the Congress government in Karnataka initiated a defamation case against the state BJP.

The Karnataka government in an official notification issued on Sunday alleged that the BJP engaged in "misinformation, distortion and lies" through its campaign in visual media and print media under the title -- "charge sheet about two years failure of the state government".

The opposition BJP in the state termed the move as the beginning of the "second chapter of Emergency in Karnataka".

In a post on X, Joshi claimed that the Congress government is trying to “intimidate” news channel anchors and asked the ruling party why talking about its “failures, corruption and the damage” to Karnataka’s economy and politics scares it.

“A question is troubling me - has Karnataka turned into a dictatorship like Hitler’s time?” the Union minister asked.

The Congress government, which claims to follow the Constitution and the ideas of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, is acting worse than any dictator, he charged.

“Is silencing people’s voices a part of the Constitution, Siddaramaiah? Why are you and @DKShivakumar so afraid of hearing criticism? Why does talking about your failures, corruption and the damage to Karnataka’s economy and politics scare you?” the senior BJP leader, an MP from Dharwad Lok Sabha constituency in Karnataka, asked.

Joshi claimed that the Congress government is “trying to intimidate” news channel anchors by sending extraordinary police force” and said it only shows the ruling dispensation’s “fear and frustration” in hiding its failures.” “It looks like you’re just trying to cling to power, Mr. Siddaramaiah. “We see your desperation. But Karnataka will never accept this dictatorship-like attitude or Mughal-style rule,” he added.

State BJP president B Y Vijayendra said his party will not be silenced by such tactics.

"If you think that you can silence the opposition parties in the name of police and law, then it is nothing but the height of your foolishness," he posted on 'X'.

"The second chapter of the emergency has begun in Karnataka, and the Karnataka Congress government will soon see that democracy, the people of Karnataka, the opposition parties and the media have the power to reverse it," he added.

The Karnataka government notification said that it has decided to file a defamation case in Bengaluru's 42nd Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court against the state BJP, and the Secretary, Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR), has been authorised to file a complaint.

Meanwhile, the Congress on Monday took a swipe at the Modi government on completing 11 years in office, saying the “undeclared Emergency” had turned 11 and the promise of “achche din” had proven to be a “nightmare” in reality.

In a post in Hindi on X, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, “Today is May 26 2025. Today is Undeclared Emergency @ 11.” Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge claimed that every section of the 140 crore people remained "troubled" in the last 11 years.

It was on this day in 2014 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi took oath for the very first time.

Prime Minister Modi had taken oath for a third term on June 9 last year and his government has made it a point to go to people to highlight its signature measures and mobilise support for its programmes. PTI PK RT RT