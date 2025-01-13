Congress govt in Karnataka united, says AICC general secy Surjewala

Bengaluru: Trying to downplay the power tussle within the ruling Congress amid speculation about a change of guard in Karnataka, AICC general secretary in-charge of the state, Randeep Singh Surjewala, said on Monday that the party's government was united and accused the opposition of manufacturing stories to attack it.

Claiming that there were differences within the BJP and its alliance with the JD(S), he also attempted to portray the alleged political power struggle within the Congress as a media creation.

"A select group of news channels, instead of questioning a fractured BJP, which is on a fratricidal path and tearing itself apart, are questioning a united government that is solidly executing a direct benefit transfer to every Kannadiga family, with a cumulative total of Rs 58,000 crore," Surjewala told reporters here, in response to a question.

The Karnataka Congress government's guarantee scheme is the biggest welfare initiative in India, and naturally, the BJP is perturbed by it, he said, and highlighted the differences within the saffron party in the state and even claimed that the BJP and its alliance partner, the JD(S), are engaged in a "fratricidal war".

"In an attempt to hide their misdeeds and failures, the opposition continues to fabricate stories to attack the Congress and its guarantees. They are not merely targeting Siddaramaiah, D K Shivakumar, or the Congress government but are, in fact, attacking the people of Karnataka. We will decisively counter every such malicious move by the BJP and JD(S) against the Congress guarantees and the people of Karnataka," he added.

Surjewala's comments came a day after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated that his chair was not vacant, but still the media was reporting that a change of guard in the state was in the offing.

"There is no confusion among us. The media repeatedly reports that the CM will be changed, even though the chair is not vacant. Yet, such claims continue to be made. It is speculated and reported as a political discussion if we meet over food. Sometimes, even dialogues are fabricated about what we might have discussed, based purely on speculation," the CM had said.

Following Siddaramaiah’s recent dinner with select Dalit and ST Cabinet colleagues, speculation is rife within the Congress about a possible change of guard in the state after the March budget, under a "rotational chief minister" or "power-sharing" formula.

Several party leaders, including ministers, have commented on the leadership change, with some hinting at its possibility, while others have dismissed it.

Minister K N Rajanna, who is close to Siddaramaiah, recently told Deputy CM D K Shivakumar, a chief ministerial aspirant, that he should aim to become CM by successfully leading the party in the next elections, rather than pursuing the top post during the remaining two and a half years of the incumbent government's term.

A meeting of Congress leaders, ministers, and lawmakers from SC/ST communities, scheduled for the evening of January 8 under the leadership of Home Minister G Parameshwara, was postponed following instructions from Surjewala.

According to sources, the decision to postpone the meeting came after Shivakumar met AICC general secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal in New Delhi on the night of January 6.

Surjewala is in the city to attend Karnataka Congress meetings to review preparations for the mega 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' convention, which will be held under the aegis of the AICC on January 21 in Belagavi. The event will commemorate the centenary of the 1924 Indian National Congress session, which was presided over by Mahatma Gandhi.

State Congress leaders may discuss the ongoing developments with Surjewala during today's meeting or at the legislature party meeting in the evening, party sources said.

Surjewala said that the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee meetings are regarding the 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' convention and noted that it was originally scheduled for December 27, 2024, but had to be postponed following the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh last month.

He said, "Union Home Minister Amit Shah insulted and mocked Babasaheb Ambedkar on the floor of Parliament. It was not just an insult to Ambedkar, but an assault on every SC/ST, backward class, and poor person in the country. From Belagavi, through this convention, we will give a clarion call to the entire country to demand the resignation of Amit Shah."