Congress govt in Karnataka withdraws case against Hubballi rioters who attacked police

Bengaluru, Oct 11 (PTI) The Congress government in Karnataka has decided to withdraw a criminal case registered against a mob which had attacked policemen with stones on April 16, 2022 in Hubballi town.

This was one of the 43 cases the state Cabinet decided to withdraw at its meeting on Thursday following a petition by the Anjuman-e-Islam to the Home Minister G Parameshwara, official sources said.

According to the police, an accused had allegedly posted derogatory content on social media.

"Upset with the post, nearly 150 people from the minority community armed with stones and clubs gathered near the Old Hubballi Town police station in north Karnataka on April 16, 2022 at about 10.30 pm," a police official said.

"They were demanding that the police hand over the accused to them so that they can finish him off right there. They also warned that whoever would protect the accused would not be spared and allegedly raised slogans to kill policemen protecting him," the official said.

The police inspector tried to persuade them to give up their "adamant stand" and disperse but they wanted to barge into the police station, the sources said.

The mob then attacked policemen with clubs and stones and injured many of them on duty, and also damaged several government and private vehicles there.

"Accordingly, the Old Hubballi Town police registered a case of rioting, attempted murder, attacking government officers, damaging government and public properties and also under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against the accused," the official said.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi described the Government's decision as "height of appeasement." "Unfortunately, the Congress party here in Karnataka has reached the height of appeasement. They have withdrawn the case under the UAPA case, when the matter is before the NIA court. In normal course as far as I know, the state cannot withdraw it but still they have withdrawn it. This is the height of appeasement," Joshi said.