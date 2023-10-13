Congress govt in Rajasthan increased debt burden, says Union Minister Meghwal

Jaipur, Oct 13 (PTI) Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Friday accused the Congress government in Rajasthan of increasing the state's debt burden and alleged that it is misleading people with the inflation relief camps.

Meghwal is heading the panel preparing the BJP's manifesto for the assembly elections in Rajasthan. Polling in Rajasthan's 200 constituencies will be held on November 25 while the votes will be counted on December 3.

Meghwal told reporters at the BJP office, "The Congress government is misleading the public in the name of inflation relief camps. The government has increased the burden of debt." Meghwal also alleged that the Congress misled the public with its assurances of loan waivers for farmers and unemployment allowances for youths ahead of the 2018 elections.

This, he claimed, has led to bad governance and an increase in the state's debt burden.

"The GDP of the state is down and the debt has increased," Meghwal claimed.

"If we compare the inflation rate of the country with that of Rajasthan, a clear difference is visible. Congress leaders work to spread confusion among the public. They talk about good governance whereas the truth is that the state only has bad governance," the Union minister said.

The BJP leader said the state government organised conferences for investment and signed many agreements with companies but these deals failed to materialise.

The downturn in the state's economy has led to the unemployment rate increasing, causing crimes to rise, Meghwal claimed.

He further alleged that Rajasthan falls short of the national average in terms of investment and export, leading to economic challenges and a rise in unemployment.