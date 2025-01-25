Congress govt in Telangana to launch four welfare schemes on R-Day

Hyderabad, Jan 25 (PTI) The Congress government in Telangana would launch four welfare schemes, including 'Rythu Bharosa' investment support scheme for farmers, on the occasion of Republic Day on Sunday.

The schemes to be kicked off also include 'Atmeeya Bharosa' for landless agricultural families, distribution of new PDS ration cards and 'Indiramma' housing scheme.

The four schemes, election promises of ruling Congress, would be implemented in one village in every mandal (administrative unit) of the state to begin with, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and other ministers told reporters.

Since the government received lakhs of applications for the schemes, the data would be compiled for identifying eligible beneficiaries.

Under the 'Rythu Bharosa' scheme, an election promise of ruling Congress, the government would provide Rs 12,000 per acre per year to the ryots.

Under 'Atmeeya Bharosa', landless agriculture families would also get Rs 12,000 per year. PTI SJR SJR KH