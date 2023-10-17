Congress govt trying to shelve natural farming project in HP: State BJP chief

Shimla, Oct 17 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh BJP chief Rajiv Bindal on Tuesday accused the ruling Congress of trying to shelve the natural farming project introduced by the previous Jai Ram Thakur government.

Bindal said any such move would be unfortunate and would reflect the negative thinking of the Congress government in the state.

The allegation comes amid reports that the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led government in the state is planning to dilute or shelve the natural farming project.

"Natural farming is fast picking up and former Governor of Himachal Acharya Devvrat also propagated natural farming. Agri-scientists across the globe believe that it is beneficial for health but the state government seems to be acting otherwise”, he said in a statement issued here.

"Traditional farming requires chemical fertilisers, urea, pesticides and insecticides which are harmful to health. The government should seriously ponder over the matter," he added.

Hitting out at the government for adopting "anti-people" measures and backing out of poll promises citing a financial crunch, Bindal said the state government has money to appoint six chief parliamentary secretaries but not to meet the demands of its employees. PTI COR BPL RHL