Congress govt will end 'decade of pain' in Haryana: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said the Congress' "incoming government" in Haryana will end "the decade of pain" and the party has resolved to fulfill the hopes and aspirations of the people of the state.

Gandhi made the remarks after the Haryana Congress rolled out its detailed poll manifesto for the October 5 state assembly polls, making a host of promises, including setting up of a commission for the farmers' welfare, Rs 2 crore for the families of martyred soldiers, promoting labour-intensive units for generating employment and reconstitution of the Haryana Minority Commission.

Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan, Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda and former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot among other leaders were present on the occasion of manifesto launch.

In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi alleged that in a decade, the BJP has snatched away Haryana's prosperity, dreams and power.

The Agniveer scheme snatched away the aspirations of patriotic youth, unemployment snatched away the smile of families and inflation snatched away women's self-reliance, he alleged.

"By bringing black laws, they tried to snatch away the rights of farmers and through demonetisation and wrong GST, they snatched away the profits of lakhs of small traders," he said.

They even snatched away Haryana's self-respect to benefit their chosen "friends", Gandhi alleged.

"The incoming Congress government will end the 'decade of pain', it is our resolve to fulfill the hopes, aspirations and dreams of every Haryana resident," he said.

Listing the Congress' promises, Gandhi said the party's government will provide two lakh permanent jobs, a drug free Haryana, free treatment up to Rs 25 lakh, Rs 2,000 per month to women, gas cylinder at Rs 500, 100 yard plot for the poor, two room house at a cost of Rs 3.5 lakh, bring back old pension scheme, Rs 6,000 per month pension for the elderly, widows and disabled persons, 300 units of free electricity, MSP guarantee to farmers, immediate crop compensation, caste census and increasing creamy layer limit Rs 10 lakh.

"From savings to health, protection of rights to social security, flourishing employment, happiness of every family - this is the Congress' guarantee!" Gandhi said.

Haryana goes to polls on October 5 and the results will be declared on October 8.