Congress govt would protect four pc quota given to Muslims: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad, Mar 15 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday asserted that his government would protect the four percent reservation given to Muslims by the previous Congress government in undivided Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking at the 'Iftar' event hosted by the state government here, he claimed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently talked about BJP ending the four per cent reservation to Muslims.

"I would like to tell Amit Shah ji. Congress government is there in Telangana and neither (PM) Narendra Modi ji nor Amit Shah ji will have the courage to do away with the four per cent reservation. Congress party has given four per cent reservation by deploying good lawyers in the Supreme Court (to argue the case). It is our responsibility to protect that," he said.

Asserting that his government is secular, he said that Hindus and Muslims are like "two eyes" to him.

He said that his government is providing representation to Muslims in the appointments to key government posts and also ensuring a proper share of minorities in implementation of welfare schemes.

Speaking on the occasion, AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi hoped that the 'Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb' (syncretic Hindu-Muslim culture) in Telangana would be strengthened further.

Hoping that the Chief Minister would strengthen and make Telangana "more beautiful", he said his party would cooperate in the endeavour.

He said Telangana should be strengthened further by countering those who spread hate and those "who break houses".

Several state ministers, former cricketer and Congress leader Mohammad Azharuddin and officials were present on the occasion. PTI SJR SJR SDP