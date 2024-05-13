Congress' 'guarantees' will help change lives of women: Sonia Gandhi

New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) Congress parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Monday assured people that the "guarantees" listed by the party in its Lok Sabha poll manifesto will change their circumstances in this "difficult time".

In a video message, which was shared by the Congress on social media, she said women of the country are facing tough times in the wake of a "severe crisis" and the party's 'Mahalakshmi scheme' for them will help change their lives.

"My dear sisters, women have made a huge contribution, from the freedom struggle to the creation of modern India. However, today our women are facing a crisis amid severe inflation. To do justice to their hard work and penance, the Congress has come up with a revolutionary guarantee," Sonia Gandhi said.

"The Congress' 'Mahalakshmi' scheme guarantees that we will give Rs 1 lakh every year to a woman from a poor family," she said in her message, an appeal to people voting in the ongoing fourth round of the seven-phase general elections to support the Congress.

Sonia Gandhi said the Congress' "guarantees" have already changed the lives of crores of families in Karnataka and Telangana, where it has also implemented the scheme.

The Congress is in power in these two southern states.

"Be it MGNREGA, Right to Information, Right to Education or through schemes like Food Security, the Congress party has empowered millions of Indians. The 'Mahalakshmi' is the latest guarantee to take our work forward," Sonia Gandhi said.

"In this difficult time, I want to assure you that the hand of Congress is with you and this hand will change your circumstances. Thank you. Jai Hind," the former Congress president said, referring to her party's symbol.

Her appeal was shared by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, former party president Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on their X handles.

Rahul Gandhi, while sharing his mother's message, said, "Women from poor families remember -- your one vote is equal to Rs 1 lakh annually in your account." "The Congress' 'Mahalaxmi' scheme is going to be a lifesaver for women struggling amid terrible inflation and unemployment. With Rs 8,500 being deposited directly into bank accounts every month, women of India will become free from financial dependence and will be able to write their own family's destiny," he said.

"So vote and change your circumstances," Rahul Gandhi said while sharing Sonia Gandhi's message. PTI SKC ANB ANB