Congress hails LVM3 mission success as pride moment for country

New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday congratulated ISRO for the successful launch of the LVM3 mission and said our success stands on the visionary foundations laid by our pioneers who built India's space programme.

"Many Congratulations to ISRO on a landmark mission! Warm felicitations to ISRO's scientists, engineers, space researchers and ground teams on the successful LVM3 mission. The entire country is proud of you," he said in a post on X.

Kharge said the mission achieved two outstanding milestones -- deployment of the largest commercial communication satellite in low earth orbit, and the launch of the heaviest payload ever (6,100 kg) from Indian soil.

"Our success stands on the visionary foundations laid by our pioneers, who built India's space programme as a pillar of nation-building and social development," the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also congratulated ISRO on the landmark achievement.

"I congratulate the entire ISRO team on the successful LVM3 mission. This landmark achievement - deploying the largest commercial communication satellite in Low Earth Orbit and launching India's heaviest-ever payload - reflects the extraordinary dedication of our scientists, engineers, researchers and ground teams.

"Today's success stands on the foundations laid by generations of pioneers who believed in the importance of scientific temper to lead our nation to new frontiers. The nation is proud of you," Gandhi said.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra termed it a proud moment for India.

"Heartfelt congratulations to the entire ISRO team on the successful LVM3 mission. Your dedication, commitment and tireless effort reflect the spirit of India’s scientific excellence," she said.

In a historic Christmas Eve mission, on Wednesday, ISRO's heaviest rocket, LVM3-M6, successfully placed a heavy US communication satellite into orbit, a feat described by the space agency chief as a gift to the country.

The 6,100 kg BlueBird Block-2 satellite is part of a constellation of global Low Earth Orbit (LEO) missions to provide direct-to-mobile connectivity through satellite, which would enable 4G and 5G voice and video calls, texts, streaming and data for everyone, everywhere at all times.

It was the heaviest satellite to be launched from Indian soil, ISRO said.

ISRO said the LVM3-M6, nicknamed 'Bahubali' for its heavy-lifting capability, injected the satellite into its intended orbit in a textbook launch.

LVM3-M6 carried the communication satellite as part of a commercial deal between NewSpace India Ltd (NSIL) and US-based AST SpaceMobile (AST and Science, LLC).

