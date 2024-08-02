Congress halts footmarch to Kedarnath Dham amid rain-induced havoc

Dehradun, Aug 2 (PTI) The Uttarakhand Congress on Friday postponed its Kedarnath Dham Pratishtha Raksha Yatra in view of the havoc in Kedarnath valley after heavy rain.
The yatra that began on July 24 from Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar to protest against the proposed construction of a replica of Kedarnath in Delhi, was to conclude as per its original schedule on August 3 at the Himalayan temple.
However, PCC president Karan Mahara who led the footmarch decided to call it off after reaching Sitapur in Rudraprayag district on the 10th day on Friday in view of the disaster in Kedarnath valley, PCC senior vice president Suryakant Dhasmana said.
Earlier, on his arrival in Sitapur, Mahara hoisted the flag with party workers and first observed silence for the peace of the souls of those who lost their lives in the disaster.
Later, in his address Mahara said Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has expressed concern over the disaster in the valley and has appealed to postpone the yatra till the situation becomes normal.
Rahul Gandhi has also instructed all party workers to engage in disaster relief work.
Mahara expressed gratitude to all the party workers involved in the yatra and said the determination they showed by walking 200 km continuously for 10 days is "commendable and exemplary".
"We wanted to complete the yatra but in the situation arising out of the disaster, our first duty is to help the affected people. Therefore, now we will postpone it and help the disaster-affected people and when the situation becomes normal, we will resume the yatra from Sitapur," Mahara said. PTI ALM NB