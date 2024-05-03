Congress' hand is with enemies of India: Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow, May 3 (PTI) Launching a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the INDIA bloc, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Friday said it has now become clearly evident that "Congress ka haath, desh ke dushmano ke saath".

According to an official release, the chief minister made this remark -- the hand (election symbol) of the Congress is with the nation's enemies -- in the wake of reports that Pakistan's former minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain praised Rahul Gandhi and shared a video featuring the Congress leader on social media.

Before embarking on campaign in Sambhal, Badaun and Aonla Lok Sabha constituencies, the chief minister said the elections have reached their peak. So, those who are the enemies of the country will fully exert themselves to destroy the atmosphere which is in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The citizens across the nation must observe how Pakistan is endorsing Rahul Gandhi. A former minister of the Pakistani government, who shamelessly supported the Pulwama incident, is now openly backing Rahul Gandhi, expressing joy in his support," he said.

He said this shows that both the hands of Congress and the enemies of the country are together.

"If Modi ji and the BJP win, Diwali is celebrated in the country. Whereas if the Congress wins, celebrations take place in Pakistan. The people of the country should understand this difference and reject the anti-national elements," he said.

Alleging that the Congress has strayed from its path after Independence, Adityanath said, "Motivated by self-interest, it initially fostered national division and pursued appeasement policies for political gain. The adverse effect of appeasement policies was that separatism and extremism reached their peak within the country." Besides, he also alleged, the Congress government's "corrupt practices" led to the rapid spread of Naxalism. Over the past decade, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts have effectively curbed terrorism, Naxalism and extremism, Adityanath said.

"Consequently, a favourable national environment has emerged, fostering development and inclusive welfare schemes. Even those in the most marginalised situation benefit from government initiatives," he said.

"Naturally, the public favours Modi ji on these fronts. We are confident that the populace will resoundingly reject the Congress and the INDI Alliance's divisive and appeasement strategies, ensuring the victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the NDA alliance under Modiji's leadership with a robust majority to form the government once again," he added. PTI SAB KSS KSS