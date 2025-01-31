Congress' Harish Rawat blames AAP, Centre for pollution in Delhi Yamuna, drinking water crisis

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) Congress leader Harish Rawat on Friday blamed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and the Centre for Delhi's polluted Yamuna, calling them both "culprits" for supplying contaminated water to the city residents.

Addressing a press conference, the former Uttarakhand chief minister also accused the AAP government of failing to control the rising pollution in the city.

He also alleged that a project initiated under the previous Congress government, which could have addressed the issue, was not completed by the AAP government.

"Delhi today is grappling with both a polluted Yamuna, which supplies water to the city, and rising environmental pollution. It is a concerning situation. Both the AAP government and the Centre are culprits of the city's residents. They have failed in their responsibilities," he said.

"I have seen how the pollution levels in the Yamuna have worsened over the years. A project was envisaged during the Congress government's tenure to clean the river, but the AAP government did not complete it. Had they done so, the situation would have been much better today," Rawat alleged.

He said both the state and central governments were engaged in a blame game instead of finding a solution to the pollution in the city.

"The people of Delhi are suffering because of this negligence," he said.

Yamuna pollution has emerged as a flagrant political matter among the parties in Delhi contending for the February 5 fray. PTI SJJ VN VN