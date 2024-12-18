Congress' Haryana, Punjab units take to streets against BJP in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, Dec 18 (PTI) The Haryana and Punjab units of Congress on Wednesday staged separate protests here against the BJP's policy to "defend" billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani, its “failure” to maintain peace in Manipur, and farmers’ issues, among others.

However, as leaders and workers of both units tried to march towards their respective Raj Bhavans after assembling at their respective party offices, police stopped them from proceeding ahead by putting up barricades.

While some Punjab Congress leaders and workers, including its state unit chief and MP Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, were briefly detained by police when they tried to jump barricades, their Haryana counterparts staged a protest just 4 km away, led by former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, state Congress chief Udai Bhan, and many party legislators.

"Held a protest against the Modi-Adani nexus today. While the US exposes Gautam Adani’s corruption, BJP-controlled agencies like SEBI, ED, and CBI remain silent, shielding PM Modi's closest ally," Warring said in a post on X.

"Manipur burns in chaos, yet BJP leaders show shocking indifference, dancing at weddings instead of addressing the crisis. Public wealth is looted through inflated electricity prices and over-invoicing, while PM Modi's closest buddies continue to grow! We demand a JPC investigation into the Adani scam and justice for Manipur," he added.

At the Haryana Congress protest site, state unit chief Bhan demanded a probe into the Adani episode and restoration of peace in Manipur, questioning the BJP-led Central government’s "role" in both cases.

"The government is avoiding an investigation into the Adani case. It did not even allow the matter to be discussed in Parliament. That is why Congress has come out on the streets," the Haryana Congress chief said.

Stating that Congress wants to draw the attention of the government towards the farmers, among other issues, Bhupinder Hooda said, "BJP should find a solution soon by talking to the agitating farmers, because the health of their leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who has been on a hunger strike for 22 days, has become very worrying.

"His life is precious for everyone. Hence the government should immediately resolve his demands and end his hunger strike." Claiming that Congress is raising the demands of the farmers from the streets to Parliament, the senior leader said, "Their demands are completely justified and many years old. MSP is the right of the farmers and they are only seeking the government to give legal guarantee for it." "BJP had announced to double farmers’ income by promising MSP, a promise it forgot. Instead, it increased their costs manifold," Hooda claimed.

Referring to the farmers’ protests at Shambhu and Khanauri border points for the past 10 months, Hooda said till now, the agitation has been peaceful.

"Following the government's appeal, the farmers agreed to go to Delhi without tractor-trolleys. Yet stopping them from going to Delhi (on foot) was a completely undemocratic step. In a democracy, all citizens have the right to go anywhere or peacefully express their views," Hooda said.

He also countered the Haryana government’s claim that it is giving MSP to farmers on 24 crops, saying, "Which are these 24 crops? While they talk of MSP, farmers at many places in Haryana got less than MSP for their paddy crop." PTI SUN ARI