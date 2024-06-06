Congress has accepted verdict of people in Odisha Assembly election: Ajoy Kumar

Bhubaneswar, Jun 6 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Ajoy Kumar on Thursday said the party has humbly accepted the verdict of the people of Odisha in the recently concluded assembly election.

The Congress won 14 seats in the 147-member Odisha Assembly.

"We humbly accept the verdict of the people of Odisha in the recently concluded election. But, we want to warn the people that they are going to lose their 'jal' (water), 'jungle' (forest) and 'pani' (water) as the BJP is set to form government in the state," Kumar told a press conference here.

He assured the people of Odisha that the Congress will fight inside and outside the assembly for next five years to protect the people of Odisha and their resources.

"Our 14 newly elected MLAs will fight like 140 MLAs and they will stand tall before the people of Odisha and protect them," Kumar said.

The Congress had won nine seats in the 2019 Odisha Assembly election.

The senior Congress leader alleged that the BJP will exploit the tribal land and natural resources of Odisha.

Commenting on the results of the Lok Sabha elections, the Congress leader said, "The people of our country have shown BJP their place. The Congress has fought this election not only against the BJP but also against the central agencies like ED, CBI, IT, etc. If there would have been a level playing field for Congress, we would have got 400 seats in Lok Sabha polls." Asked about the poor show of Congress in the Odisha assembly elections, Kumar said that many Congress candidates have been defeated in the election by small margins. All such leaders will be given responsibility in the organisation while action will be taken against the leaders who have sabotaged the party, he added. PTI BBM BBM RG