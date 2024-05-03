Advertisment
Congress has already accepted defeat: Smriti Irani on Amethi nomination filing

Union Minister and BJP candidate from Amethi constituency Smrit Irani interacts with the media, ahead of the third phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Amethi, Friday, May 3, 2024

Amethi: Union minister Smriti Irani Friday said that the Gandhis' absence from the electoral fray in Amethi indicates that the Congress has already accepted its defeat.

"Gandhi family not being present in the election fray in Amethi indicates that Congress party has accepted its defeat in Amethi even before the polling on the seat," Irani, the sitting MP from Amethi, told reporters here.

She made the remarks responding to Congress loyalist K L Sharma filing his nomination from the seat.

"Had they felt that there was any chance of victory on the seat, they would have contested from here and not fielded their proxy," the BJP leader said, referring to the Gandhi family.

