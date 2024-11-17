Congress has always insulted Dr Ambedkar: Chirag Paswan

Mumbai, Nov 17 (PTI) Union minister Chirag Paswan on Sunday claimed that Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar has always been insulted by the Congress.

The national president of Lok Janshakti Party said the Congress had ensured the defeat of Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian constitution, in Lok Sabha elections.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working towards implementing Ambedkar’s ideals and this is the reason the opposition is scared and flaunts the Constitution in public,” said the MP from Hajipur in Bihar after paying homage at Chaitya Bhoomi in Mumbai's Dadar, where the Dalit icon was cremated.

Before 1989, Ambedkar’s picture had not been put in the Central Hall of the Parliament building, while portraits of “three members of the same family” adorned the walls there, he said adding that it reflects the Congress mindset.

The Union Minister of Food Processing Industries was in the city to campaign for the candidates of the BJP-led Mahayuti ahead of the November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections. PTI MR NR