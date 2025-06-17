Congress has become 'directionless', says BJP MP Chavan

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jun 17 (PTI) The Congress has become "directionless" and reduced to being a party of "relatives" in Maharashtra, BJP Rajya Sabha member Ashok Chavan said on Tuesday.

Talking to reporters in his hometown Nanded, the former CM noted that as an opposition party, the Congress is doing its job of criticizing the government, but it is nowhere in a position to run the state where it was once a formidable political force.

He called for preparing a road map for development of the state ruled by a BJP-led coalition.

"In Maharashtra, the Congress has become a party of 'relatives'. We have to come out with a road map for development of the state. BJP workers are encouraged to do good work with enthusiasm and show team spirit. These features are missing in the Congress...the party has become directionless," Chavan stated.

The Rajya Sabha MP had a long stint in the Congress before he switched sides and joined the BJP on February 13, 2024, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. His daughter Srijaya is the BJP MLA from Bhokar in Nanded district. PTI AW RSY