Congress has become spokesperson of urban naxals: BJP chief Nadda

Bhubaneswar, Sep 26 (PTI) BJP president and Union Minister JP Nadda on Thursday came down heavily on the opposition Congress, labeling it as the "spokesperson of urban naxals" and accusing it of promoting disintegrative forces within the country.

Speaking at a gathering of intellectuals who joined the saffron party in Odisha, Nadda criticised the Congress for aligning with those advocating for the revival of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, stating, "The Congress has forgotten about nationalism." He asserted that the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019 was achieved under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Nadda paid tribute to Jan Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee, who opposed the notion of "Ek Desh, Do Nishan, Do Vidhan, Do Pradhan," and highlighted the BJP’s commitment to its ideology.

Reflecting on the history of the Congress, Nadda remarked that Mahatma Gandhi had once suggested disbanding the party after independence, a recommendation that Jawaharlal Nehru ignored.

He also criticised Left parties, claiming they lack direction and often engage in infighting in states like Kerala and West Bengal, only to unite for photo opportunities in Delhi.

Addressing issues of women's rights, Nadda pointed out that the Congress did not abolish the triple talaq system, saying, "They were depriving Muslim women of their basic rights," while praising Modi for empowering women.

Contrasting the two parties, Nadda asserted that the BJP operates collaboratively under the mantra of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas," while Congress functions in isolation.

He emphasised the BJP's democratic structure that allows leaders to emerge from grassroots levels, stating, "In the BJP, a leader is not born from privilege; rather, it is a party worker who rises through dedication." Highlighting the BJP’s membership figures, Nadda said the last count was 18 crore, explaining that the party renews its membership every six years.

"Everyone, from the PM to the national president and ordinary workers, must re-register. On September 2, Prime Minister became the first member, followed by me, Amit Shah, and the Defence Minister. Today, our membership has surpassed 6 crore in this latest drive," he said.

Responding to criticism from Congress leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi regarding unemployment and inflation, Nadda said India has emerged as the world's fifth-largest economy and is among the top exporters of toys and mobiles.

He suggested that the Gandhi siblings lack understanding of economic issues, focusing instead on "Mehangai" and "Berojgaari." Nadda also praised the BJP's Ayushman Bharat Scheme, which provides health coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh for 55 crore people, adding that senior citizens over 70 will soon benefit from this initiative starting in October.

While highlighting the popularity of BJP, Nadda said the party has launched a programme called 'Know BJP'. "Ambassadors of about 70 countries have come to the BJP headquarters and tried to understand the party. Today the world is coming to know the BJP," he said.

Upon his arrival in Bhubaneswar, Nadda received a warm welcome from party workers and leaders, including Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal. PTI AAM MNB