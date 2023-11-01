Congress has become synonymous to every problem in India: Adityanath

Jaipur, Nov 1 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday lashed out at the Congress and said the party has become “synonymous to every problem in India”.

Addressing a meeting held in Tijara on the occasion of the filing of nomination by BJP candidate and MP Baba Balaknath, Adityanath also hit out at the Congress government in Rajasthan on the law and order in the state.

"Congress, as per its nature, is leaving no stone unturned in tarnishing the glorious tradition of Rajasthan. The party has become the name of the problem within the country. Congress has become synonyms to every problem in India," Adityanath said.

The Uttar Pradesh CM said that the BJP's "double engine government can solve all problems".

“All the problems which India is solving one by one today under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi are the contribution of the Congress," he added.

"Wherever there is BJP’s double engine government, there is security, prosperity, development and work is being done to provide the benefits of schemes to every section of the society without discrimination," he added.

Accusing his Rajasthan counterpart Ashok Gehlot of playing politics of appeasement, Adityanath said, "How long will this game of appeasement continue? On one hand, you glorify cow smugglers and on the other, you run bulldozers on the ashrams of revered saints." "How can this be accepted? The saints are murdered here, cattle smuggling and slaughter take place, mothers and daughters are not safe, and any goon comes and captures the businessmen's property," he added.

Baba Balaknath filed his nomination papers from the Tijara assembly constituency on Wednesday.

The Congress has fielded Imran Khan for this seat.

“I have been told that the Congress candidate from Tijara uses big metaphors about himself. Only Bajrangbali's mace can cure the Talibani mindset. Are you seeing how Israel is currently working to crush the Taliban mentality in Gaza," Adityanath said.

The 200-member Rajasthan Assembly will go to polls on November 25 and the counting of votes will be taken up on December 3. PTI AG AS NB