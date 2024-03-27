Congress has concrete plan to tackle unemployment: P Chidambaram

New Delhi: Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday attacked the BJP-led central government over Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran's reported remarks that the government cannot solve all social and economic problems, and asserted that his party has a concrete plan to tackle unemployment which will be revealed in its manifesto.

Nageswaran reportedly asserted on Tuesday that it was incorrect to think that government intervention could solve every social and economic challenge, contending that a diagnosis was easier than a solution when it concerned problems like unemployment.

In a post on X, former finance minister Chidambaram said, "The most startling confession has been made by the Chief Economic Adviser. He said that 'Government cannot solve the problem of unemployment'. Shocking." "If that is the official stand of the BJP government, we must boldly tell the BJP 'vacate your seat'," he said.

The Congress has a concrete plan to tackle the issue of unemployment and it will be revealed in its manifesto, Chidambaram said.

The Congress has been attacking the government on issues of price rise and unemployment and has held it responsible for people's problems.