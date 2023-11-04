Congress has fulfilled its promises to people, will form next govt in Rajasthan: Atul Londhe Patil

Jaipur, Nov 4 (PTI) The Congress has fulfilled its promises in Rajasthan, and will form the next government in the state because of its welfare policies, party spokesperson and state media in-charge Atul Londhe Patil said on Saturday.

Advertisment

Speaking to the media at the party headquarters here, Patil said, “The Rajasthan government has fulfilled the promises it had made to the people. On the basis of public interest work and public welfare decisions... the Congress will form the government with an overwhelming majority,” he said.

According to a statement, Patil said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started calling the "promises" he has made to the people of the country as "guarantees".

The guarantees by the prime minister are "no less than a lie", he said, adding that now the PM is "imitating" the Congress.

Patil said the Congress' guarantees to people, however, are given after proper financial management.

The 200-seat Rajasthan Assembly will go to the polls on November 25, while the counting of votes will take place on December 3. PTI AG SKY SKY