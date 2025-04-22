Congress has lost ability to make decisions: Haryana minister Anil Vij

Chandigarh, Apr 22 (PTI) Haryana minister Anil Vij on Tuesday claimed the Congress had lost its ability to make decisions, citing the opposition party not being able to pick a leader of opposition in the assembly.

"If we look at the situation across India, the Congress is failing to make decisions anywhere," the seven-time MLA said.

Vij told reporters in Ambala that if the Congress had the ability to make decisions, it would have appointed a leader of opposition in the past seven months.

Vij told reporters in Ambala that if the Congress had the ability to make decisions, it would have appointed a leader of opposition in the past seven months.

"However, it is unable to make any decisions, which is why even the budget session in March was conducted without a leader of opposition.

The Congress Legislature Party in Haryana, which held its first meeting on October 18, 2024, after the assembly elections results on October 8, had passed a resolution authorising the high command to appoint its next leader in the House.

Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda was the opposition leader in the previous assembly.