Congress has Muslim League's agenda, says it will make separate law for minorities: Shah

Bemetara (Chhattisgarh), Apr 26 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday claimed that Congress has said it would make a separate law for minorities, and asked whether the country should "function on the basis of Sharia." Speaking at an election rally in Bemetara district of Chhattisgarh, he also said those who refused invitation for the consecration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya for their vote bank politics did not have the right to rule the country.

Bemetara falls in Durg Lok Sabha constituency which will go to polls on May 7.

"..they (Congress) have said they will make a separate law for minorities. Tell me, should the country function on the basis of Sharia? Should triple talaq be reintroduced? Congress has been heading forward with the agenda of Muslim league," the senior BJP leader alleged.

"Rahul baba, neither the people will elect you, nor will triple talaq be reintroduced. I am saying today that we will not allow anyone to touch CAA (Citizenship (Amendment) Act), triple talaq (prohibition act) and (scrapping of) Article 370," he said.

Highlighting the achievements of the Narendra Modi government, Shah said the prime minister has ended terrorism and safeguarded the country.

Give a third term to PM Modi, and Naxalism will be eliminated from Chhattisgarh in two years, he averred.

Nobody can accomplish in 1,000 years what Modi has done in ten years, Shah said.

The Union minister also accused Congress of being anti-Other Backward Class, and said it was Modi's guarantee that no one can touch the reservations for Scheduled Tribes, Scheduled Castes and OBCs.

The BJP has fielded Vijay Baghel from Durg. PTI TKP KRK