Congress has no right to speak about cow protection: Bharti

Maihar (MP), Oct 15 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Uma Bharti on Wednesday accused the Congress of always working to "weaken Sanatan culture" and being against the cow.

"Congress governments have always worked to weaken Sanatan culture and its religious traditions. The Congress ideology has been against the cow progeny. Cow slaughter was promoted during its rule," the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister alleged.

The then Congress government opened fire on more than 400 saints who were protesting for cow protection in 1966, she said, adding, "Therefore, the Congress party has no right to speak about the cow." Notably, the opposition party recently targeted the BJP-led Union government for reducing the GST on beef to zero, accusing it of promoting cow slaughter.

Bharti was speaking to reporters after offering prayers at Maa Sharda Peeth in Maihar.

To a question about the entry of non-Hindus in Hindu temples, she said, "The ban on the entry of non-Hindus applies only to the Jagannath Puri temple. Our religion is characterised by generosity and sociability. The generosity of Hindus and our strength should remain intact," she said.

Hinduism's simplicity should not be mistaken for weakness, Bharti added.

"The generosity and strength of our religion are both our identity. We should not change these under anyone's influence," the BJP leader said. PTI BNS MAS KRK