'Congress has problem with Lord Ram': Giriraj on opposition to VB-G RAM G scheme

Begusarai (Bihar), Jan 4 (PTI) Union minister Giriraj Singh on Sunday slammed the Congress for opposing the VB-G RAM G scheme, which replaced MGNREGA, alleging that the grand old party has a problem with the inclusion of Lord Ram's name in the initiative.

Speaking to reporters in his Lok Sabha constituency Begusarai, Singh said that Congress leaders, including Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, are opposing the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) simply because Lord Ram's name is attached to the scheme.

"They (Congress) are not bothered about employment or welfare of poor and underprivileged sections of the society... They only have a problem with the name of Lord Ram," he claimed.

The VB-G RAM G scheme aims to increase rural employment days from 100 to 125, he said, adding that during the UPA regime, the Congress never thought of increasing employment days.

President Droupadi Murmu recently gave assent to the VB-G RAM G Bill, 2025, passed by both Houses of Parliament, replacing MGNREGA with a new rural employment policy.

"The enhancement of the earlier 100-day entitlement significantly strengthens livelihood security, predictability of work, and income stability for rural households. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been working tirelessly for the empowerment and growth of the rural people in the country.

"During the UPA regime, the central government released only Rs 2.13 lakh crore to the states in 10 years, whereas the NDA government has so far released Rs 8.5 lakh crore to the states since 2014. The Congress is anti-poor and anti-rural," Singh alleged.

